CHEYENNE, Wyo. —

A man was taken into custody in a field near where the Cheyenne Police Department said a man and a woman were killed in a shooting that also left two 14-year-old boys with life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon.

The four victims were found when officers responded to a shots fired call in the 3400 block of East 11th Street at around 4:30 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the Cheyenne Police Department.

The adult victims were identified as 37-year-old Adrien Butler of Cheyenne and 30-year-old Shaline Wymer, also of Cheyenne. The two 14-year-old victims were not named because they are under 18. The Cheyenne Police Department said the victims were not related to each other.

The shooting happened in a residential area south of East Lincolnway.

The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Andrew Weaver of Cheyenne, was spotted in a "nearby field" at around 6:20 p.m. that same day, according to the Facebook post from police.

Police said Weaver was arrested without further incident and was taken to the hospital for treatment. He now faces charges for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, misdemeanor theft and possession of a controlled substance.

In a Facebook post, Cheyenne Police said drugs are believed to have motivated the crime.

