Colorado Springs man arrested in 2 decades-old Arizona cold cases

Thomas Cox was indicted on 16 counts in the cases including suspicion of first-degree murder, sexual assault.

MESA, Arizona — A suspect has been arrested in connection with two cold cases that occurred more than three decades ago in the same Mesa apartment complex, police said Tuesday.

They said 58-year-old Thomas Davis Cox is being held on a $1 million cash bond after being indicted on 16 counts in the cases including suspicion of first-degree murder, sexual assault, burglary and kidnapping.

Court records show 22-year-old Susan Amy Morse was found dead in her apartment in October 1989. Police said the woman had been sexually molested and died from asphyxiation.

In November 1990, police said a man broke into the same apartment complex and sexually assaulted a 23-year-old woman who lived there.

She survived the attack and the suspect stole cash and a VCR from the victim’s apartment before fleeing the scene, according to authorities.

Police said Cox recently was connected to both cases by DNA and fingerprint analysis.

They said Cox was found to be living in Colorado Springs, Colorado and was extradited to Phoenix.

It was unclear Tuesday if Cox has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

