1 killed, 1 hurt in separate hit-and-run crashes in Denver

A pedestrian was killed in an Aug. 15 crash. A separate crash Aug. 23 left a pedestrian with serious injuries, according to Denver Police.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) on Thursday asked for help solving two recent hit-and-run crashes, one of which was deadly.

The first crash happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. Aug. 15 at East 39th Avenue and Paris Street. According to Denver Police, an unknown driver was traveling east when they struck a pedestrian who was standing in the roadway. The victim suffered fatal injuries.

The suspect's vehicle was described as a tan late model truck with a red driver-side front quarter panel and blue painters’ tape on the front side passenger window in a grid pattern. It may have light to moderate frontend damage, DPD said. Police provided the photo below, which they said was a picture of the actual vehicle involved.

Denver also asked the public for information about a separate hit-and-run crash that happened Aug. 23. In that incident, police said the driver ran over a pedestrian while exiting a driveway on Uinta Street south of Colfax Avenue just before 10 a.m.

According to DPD, the driver pulled the victim out from under the vehicle and left without providing any aid or reporting the crash. The victim had serious injuries.

The vehicle is described as a 2008 to 2020 Dodge Grand caravan with a temporary tag. Police shared a photo of the vehicle and the driver believed to be involved in the crash.

Anyone with information about either crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.