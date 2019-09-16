DENVER — A 34-year-old man died following a shooting in Denver last Wednesday, according to a Monday bulletin from Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

Police responded to the 2700 block of North Madison Street at around 11 p.m. on Sept. 11 and found the victim, Eno Essien, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the bulletin.

Essien was later pronounced dead, police said.

Eno Essien (pictured) is the victim of a shooting in the 2700 block of North Madison Street in Denver on Sept. 11, according to police.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or the Denver Police Department (DPD) at 720-913-2000.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS