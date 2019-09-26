DENVER — Three men wanted for attempted murder in connection with the stabbing of a man and his dog in July were arrested last week in Illinois, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.

D'Andre Perkins, James Perkins and Davon Reed were arrested on the same day last week when they showed up for probation appointments in Springfield, Illinois, a release from the DA says.

All three were extradited to Colorado on the following charges:

Attempted first-degree murder

Aggravated cruelty to animals

First-degree assault

Aggravated robbery

Menacing

First-degree burglary

Crime of violence

Denver Police responded to a call of a robbery in progress on July 11 at about 11:30 p.m. at an apartment near Park Avenue West and Larimer Street.

Officers found a man with multiple stab wounds and a woman holding a dog that was covered in blood after being stabbed, according to the DA's office.

The man told police that five men and one woman had stopped by his apartment to hang out. When the man went to get some water, he and his dog were attacked.

He said he had his back turned when he "heard his dog yelping" and so he turned and "was punched," an arrest affidavit from Denver Police says.

The dog was transported to an emergency care facility and survived his severe injuries.

A woman in the apartment told police that James Perkins "suddenly stabbed the dog for no reason," the arrest affidavit says. He then turned to her and put the knife to her face, according to the affidavit.

During the altercation, two of the suspects ran to a closet, grabbed some items and then everyone ran from the apartment, the affidavit says.

A second dog in the apartment suffered a small wound, according to the DA's office.

The male victim told police he knew one of the suspects for about a 1 1/2 year and had known the other suspects for a few months, according to the affidavit. He was able to provide names of four of the six suspects.

A fourth man and woman involved in the incident have not been identified and remain at large.

