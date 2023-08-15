3 victims lose more than $184K to fraud in Douglas County

The scam starts with a computer "error message" popping up on an iPad or computer.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) is issuing a warning about a new fraud trend after three separate incidents.

DCSO said it has received three separate reports, between July 12 and July 31, of suspects meeting the victim in person to receive money and other valuables.

One victim lost $125,000 in gold, another $23,000 in cash, and a third lost $36,000 in cash. All three victims have been 70 years or older.

Here's how the fraud scheme works, according to DCSO:

Each victim was targeted with a scam that begins with a computer “error message" popping up on an iPad or computer. The victim calls the number on the “error message” and connects with a person who provides the scam in question via phone. The suspect is then granted access to the victim’s computer and can access the computer remotely. The victim is told to keep their conversations a secret and is instructed to either purchase gold or go withdraw large amounts of cash. DCSO said someone then arrives and meets with the victim, who receives the cash or gold. Each time the people picking up the cash or gold are wearing medical face masks, sunglasses, and have minimal contact with the victim in order to conceal their identity.

According to the sheriff's office, in one case, an 83-year-old woman received an alert on her iPad advising her to contact support after her iPad locked up. She called the provided number and began communicating with several men.

The people on the phone claimed to be with a bank and started contacting the victim daily. They told her not to contact anyone else to include her family or law enforcement.

The suspects told her that her bank account had been comprised and to go to Walmart and purchase a cell phone. Once she purchased the cell phone, they began communicating with her on it.

The male suspects told her to go to the bank and withdraw as much cash as possible because the bank couldn't be trusted and was going to be closing. The victim withdrew $22,000 from two different banks, according to DCSO.

A male suspect arrived at the victim's residence to pick up the cash. He gave her a code word they had agreed on and she gave him the cash and the recently purchased cell phone.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was an Indian male in his 30s or 40s with an average to heavy build and short black hair. The suspect drove a silver minivan with no rims on the passenger side of the vehicle.

"What makes this even more heart-wrenching is the fact that these fraudsters are preying on our vulnerable members, often parents and grandparents, and deceiving them into withdrawing their hard-earned life savings," Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly said. "The scammers are using elaborate schemes to gain the trust of their victims, taking advantage of their emotions and vulnerabilities."

"I urge each and every one of you to remain vigilant for yourself and your older loved ones. Always take a moment to verify the identity and credentials of anyone seeking financial transactions or sensitive information. If you encounter any suspicious activity or if you or someone you know has fallen victim to a scam, please reach out to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office immediately."

Anyone with information should contact DCSO Detective Herring at mherring@dcsheriff.net.

