6 horses rescued by Douglas County Sheriff's Office

The horses were relocated to an equine rehabilitation facility and the homeowner was served with a summons for misdemeanor animal cruelty.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Animal Law Enforcement officers and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) responded to an anonymous animal abuse call last week and found multiple horses who appeared malnourished.

When officers arrived to the 12300 block of Piney Lake Road in Parker, they found several horses with rib cages and hip bones protruding fro their bodies, according to DCSO.

Officers reported the barn as having a large amount of feces and flies, some stalls had standing urine and many of the horses did not have access to food or water, the sheriff's office said. One of the horses had an open laceration on its neck that required medical attention, DCSO said in a release.

The next day, DCSO and Animal Law Enforcement services seized the horses and relocated them to an equine rehabilitation facility, DCSO said. The homeowner, 69-year-old Jose Covelo, was served with a summons for misdemeanor animal cruelty, according to DCSO.

