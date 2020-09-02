ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a man who they say carjacked two Good Samaritans who stopped to help after they came upon a rollover crash early Sunday morning.

The incident happened at around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of CO 86 and County Road 125, according to a news release from the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office.

The victims had stopped to help after they found a red Dodge Grand Caravan that had rolled over. While they were speaking to a man who was apparently driving the van, deputies said he pulled a gun on them and stole their SUV.

According to the release, the man was with two other women at the time. The three took off in the victims’ 2016 silver Toyota Rav4 with Arizona license plate No. BSR-3729.

The two Good Samaritans were not hurt, deputies said.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 20s who is approximately 5’10” with a skinny build. At the time of the carjacking, deputies said he was wearing a black jacket, black sweatpants, black socks and a tan military backpack. The victims said he was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.

The two women he was with are described as:

A Hispanic woman who is approximately 5’7” with long, curly black hair and “heavier set.”

A Hispanic woman who is approximately 5’10” with acne scars on her face and long, straight hair. At the time of the incident she was wearing a beanie and light jacket.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office at 303-805-6102.

