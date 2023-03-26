Englewood Police investigating double homicide on Saturday night

According to police, a suspect was arrested in the murder of their spouse and adult child Saturday night.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Englewood police are investigating a homicide Saturday night at a home in the area of West Floyd Avenue and South Inca Street. That's near the intersection of South Santa Fe Drive and West Hampden Avenue.

Police said in a tweet Sunday morning that a suspect was arrested for the murder of their spouse and adult child on Saturday night. Police did not say how the victims died.

Englewood Police first tweeted about the homicide investigation around 9:17 p.m. Saturday.

Police said Sunday there is no threat to the community and due to the nature of the investigation and pending family notifications, no further information will be provided at this time.

No information on the suspect's identity or motive has been released.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

