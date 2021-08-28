'He was our hero – and he was everybody’s hero that day.' Family remembers Broomfield man killed in shooting

Police say Michael Lewis was shot and killed when he confronted a suspect who was trying to get into unlocked cars in a neighborhood in Broomfield.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Sean Lewis and Alissa Lorenz sifted through dozens of photos as they recounted the endless happy memories with their father, Michael Lewis.

“He lived his life to protect everyone and everything and that meant his country and his neighborhood and his family," said Alissa Lorenz, Michael's daughter.

Lewis' kids explained that he wore many hats throughout his life: a father, grandfather, veteran and friend, among other things.

“What he learned and was taught, he brought down to us," said Sean Lewis, Michael's son.

According to Broomfield Police, investigators say Michael Lewis was shot and killed early Wednesday morning when he confronted a suspect who was trying to get into unlocked cars in the area of the Sunridge neighborhood of Broomfield.

According to Lewis' family, he turned 72 in July.

Police said they took 22-year-old Joseph Maestas-Sanchez into custody and he is being held without bond.

"This crime has understandably left many residents shaken. Detectives have worked around clock and will continue to do so to bring this case to conclusion," a news release read.

But Sean and Alissa are hoping now that the story of their father will go on to be about the caring and committed person they say he was.

“It makes me mad at him that he did it, because if he didn’t he’d still be here but if he – if it happened again, and he knew the outcome, he would do it again," Alissa said about her father's actions.

Sean said their father was proud to serve in the U.S. Army in the 60's and 70's. They say he was honorably discharged.

“He loved what was instilled in him through that," Sean said. “What he learned and was taught, he brought down to us.”

Alissa explained that their father was heavily involved in the community, and that included being a regular at sporting events for Broomfield High School.

“I mean he was there every single time and our friends will tell you the same thing," she said, adding that he made a new friend at every game he attended.

“That’s what made him who he was. He was kind and he would do anything, for anyone," said Alissa.

Even after there were no more kids to go cheer on for Michael, he still went and attended games.

On Saturday, an empty chair in Michael's honor sat in right field at the baseball/softball diamonds in front of Broomfield High School.

“It’s not just us that’s hurting – it’s the whole community and that’s why this is so important because there are good people out there, really good people and he was one of them," Alissa said.

Alissa and Sean now hope to share his memory with everyone.

“He made a difference in so many people’s lives, it’s worth remembering," Sean said.

“He was our hero – and he was everybody’s hero that day," Alissa said.

A GoFundMe for Michael Lewis's family has been started, you can click here to support it.

Broomfield Police say they're continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information on the investigation is encouraged to call the tip line at 303-464-5749, or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.