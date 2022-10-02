Family friend had 'hunch' brother was involved in double homicide near Franktown

Bryan Gray and Jessica Mitchell were found shot to death in their garage near Franktown earlier this month.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A day after two people were found dead on their property near Franktown, a family friend called the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) to report a "hunch" that the brother of one of the victims was responsible, an arrest affidavit says.

Casey Devol, 28, was tracked to Kansas and arrested there late on Feb. 9.

Bryan Gray, 34, and 32-year-old Jessica Mitchell, who is Devol's sister, were killed either late on Feb. 7 or early on Feb. 8, according to the DCSO. Their bodies were found in the garage of their home in the 2100 block of Russellville Road around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 8.

That's when a coworker of Gray went to the property to give Gray a title to a vehicle, the affidavit says. The man said he entered the garage because he knew that was where he was most likely to find Gray, and when he did, he found his body and the body of a woman, later identified as Mitchell.

A DCSO deputy responded and found a large tool chest pushed against the garage door and both bodies near it, the affidavit says.

Mitchell was lying on her back and appeared to have a gunshot wound to her stomach, according to the affidavit, but also had a large pry bar resting on her body.

Gray was to her right and appeared to have trauma to his head, which the deputy suspected was a gunshot wound, the affidavit says. He also had a plate of food on top of him as if he was getting ready to eat, the document says.

Detectives who responded to the scene noticed there were no weapons or shell casings at the scene, which suggested to them that the "scene was altered" or that someone "moved or picked up evidence."

Investigators also noticed that the rear door to the residence was open and went inside as part of a "protective sweep," the affidavit says. Once inside, they found the home had been "ransacked" and found "multiple drawers" open throughout the home.

According to the affidavit, trace evidence recovered inside the home "could indicate" someone other than the residents was present in the home immediately before or after the shooting.

Detectives learned the home was equipped with numerous security cameras and located video of a man on the property entering the garage where the victims were found, the affidavit says. The man in the video was carrying multiple handguns and a long gun.

He was driving a dark-colored truck with a flatbed trailer and was described as a light-skinned man with long bushy hair, and a beard.

Around 10 a.m. on the morning after the bodies were found, a family friend of Mitchell called DCSO and said she had information about the deaths, the affidavit says.

She reported that Devol and his sister did not have a good relationship and said she did not have knowledge of his involvement, but had a "hunch" that Devol was involved. The woman also reported that Devol had not shown up to work for two days, the affidavit says.

Investigators did a records search for Devol and found he owned a green truck similar to the one seen in the video, the affidavit says.

They also compared his driver's license photo to a still image of the armed person seen entering the garage and came to the conclusion they showed the same person.

A photo of Devol's truck taken by a license plate reader also appeared to match the truck seen in video footage from the home, the affidavit says.

Devol waived extradition from Kansas and is now in custody in Douglas County. He faces numerous charges including two counts of first-degree murder.

