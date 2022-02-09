Deputies searching for suspect in double homicide

A man and woman were found dead in a garage in southeast Douglas County Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff's office said.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies are searching for a man suspected of killing two people at a Douglas County home late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said the man and woman were found dead around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Their bodies were found in a garage near a home in the 2100-block of Russellville Road in southeast Douglas County, southeast of Franktown. The victims' names have not been released, but Spurlock said they were both in their 30s.

Deputies identified the suspect as Casey Michael Devol, 28. He is described as a white man, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 235 pounds. He was last seen driving a gold 2001 Ford F250 pickup truck with Colorado license plate number 052 XPI.

Spurlock said Devol should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call local law enforcement or 911.

"We believe that his behavior is very volatile and very dangerous, and he had multiple weapons with him at the time of the murder," Spurlock said.

Spurlock said the suspect was at the home for some time, and returned to his vehicle several times to retrieve different guns. Investigators believe Devol was known to the two victims. They believe Devol is a friend of the male victim, and said he may be a relative of the female victim.

Investigators believe the victims were killed late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. Spurlock said their bodies were found by someone who went to the property to conduct business with the victims.

Spurlock said Devol had not previously been on the sheriff's office's radar. They said he lives in far southeast Douglas County, but was not at his home when deputies searched there Wednesday.