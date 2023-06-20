1 killed, 1 injured in shooting Monday

Greeley Police said their officers responded to a disturbance call and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

GREELEY, Colo. — A 23-year-old man is dead and another man was injured after they were shot in north Greeley on Monday.

Greeley Police (GPD) said they responded to a call of a large disturbance with gunshots in the 800 block of 28th Avenue. When officers arrived they said the scene was very chaotic.

Medics then arrived and rushed the two shooting victims away to a hospital, police said. The surviving victim, who is 24 years old, suffered non life-threatening injuries, GPD said. The other shooting victim was on life support for a short period before succumbing to his injuries, according to police.

The man's identity will be released by the Weld County Coroner's Office after his family is notified.

The suspect sped off in a vehicle before Greeley officers arrived, police said. A description of the suspect was not immediately released. The victims and suspected gunman knew each other, according to police.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Greeley Police Detective Keller Twigg at 970-573-2919.

Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

> More information about Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers can be found here.