Bank robbery suspect exchanges gunfire with police, was seen running into hotel

Police are asking the public to avoid the area of South Clinton Street and East Costilla Avenue due to the police activity.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Police on Thursday afternoon were attempting to take into custody a suspect in a bank robbery who exchanged gunfire with Greenwood Village Police and was seen running into a nearby hotel.

Police closed roads in the area of South Clinton Street and East Costilla Avenue for the incident. A Reverse 911 was activated, according to the Greenwood Village Police Department.

At about 10:45 a.m., Greenwood Village Police officers responded to Key Bank, 9250 E. Arapahoe Road, for a report of a bank robbery.

When officers arrived on scene, there was an exchange of gunfire with the suspect, police said.

The suspect ran and an officer chased him. The suspect ran into a nearby hotel, and officers were attempting to make contact with support from SWAT, snipers and drones.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said it was also on scene.

Officers with GVPD were conducting the joint investigation with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), according to a tweet from Greenwood Village.

Greenwood Village first tweeted about the situation around 11:41 a.m., Thursday.

Police asked the public to avoid the area until further notice.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.





