Man pleads guilty in hit-and-run crash on New Year's Day

The victim had gotten out of a rideshare vehicle and walked onto the highway where she was struck, according to Thornton Police.

Example video title will go here for this video

THORNTON, Colo. — A man accused of fatally striking a woman on Interstate 25 in a hit-and-run crash on New Year's Day pleaded guilty Friday in Adams County District Court.

Adam Wooley was immediately sentenced to 90 days in jail and two years of probation related to the crash after pleading guilty to a charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

The victim, identified as a 22-year-old Texas woman, was hit by two vehicles on northbound I-25 north of 144th Avenue around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, according to Thornton Police. The driver of the second vehicle remained at the scene, but the first driver, identified as Wooley, did not, police said.

>The video above is a prior report about the crash.

Wooley, who was in a truck, sideswiped the woman as she walked onto the roadway but did not stop, according to police. The second driver then struck her as she was lying in the road.

According to an arrest affidavit from Thornton Police, the woman and two friends were in a rideshare headed back to a weekend home rental in Frederick. All three had been drinking, and while on I-25, the woman who was hit became sick and vomited into the front passenger seat, the affidavit says.

At that point, the rideshare driver pulled over. According to the affidavit, the woman became upset, got out of the vehicle and walked east toward an open field. Her friends paid the driver and then followed her.

All three of them then began walking north parallel to the highway, but at one point, the woman moved west and walked onto the highway where she was struck by Wooley's truck and fell down, the affidavit says.

Her friends attempted to stop traffic so that she would not be hit again but were unsuccessful, the document says.

Investigators recovered items at the scene indicating that the first vehicle that struck the woman was a Dodge Ram pickup truck. After putting out that information, Wooley contacted the police.