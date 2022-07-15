x
Crime

Driver of green Subaru Outback wanted after hit-and-run that injured scooter rider

The scooter rider was struck Thursday night near East Colfax Avenue and Lincoln Street in Denver.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is looking for the driver of a green Subaru Outback who is thought to be involved in a hit-and-run Thursday evening that injured a scooter rider.

The crash happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. July 14 at the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Lincoln Street. The scooter rider was seriously hurt.

DPD released a photo of the actual vehicle involved in the incident, which is a green 2011 Subaru Outback with Colorado license plate CKI B02.

The vehicle is believed to have damage to the front end and possibly the windshield, according to DPD.

Credit: DPD
This green Subaru with CO plate CKI B02 is believed to be involved in a hit-and-run near Colfax and Lincoln in Denver.

The driver was described as a white man in his 40s with a bald head and glasses.

A Medina Alert was issued on behalf of DPD through the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911 or DPD at 720-337-1029.

Medina Alerts were signed into law on March 25, 2014, and went into effect on Dec. 30, 2014. They’re named for Jose Medina, a 21-year-old valet driver who was killed by a hit-and-run driver in 2011.

Medina Alerts are issued following hit-and-run crashes where someone is seriously hurt or killed. Law enforcement also must have sufficient information about the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle, such as a license plate number and the vehicle’s make, style and color.

