Driver of green Subaru Outback wanted after hit-and-run that injured scooter rider

The scooter rider was struck Thursday night near East Colfax Avenue and Lincoln Street in Denver.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is looking for the driver of a green Subaru Outback who is thought to be involved in a hit-and-run Thursday evening that injured a scooter rider.

The crash happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. July 14 at the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Lincoln Street. The scooter rider was seriously hurt.

DPD released a photo of the actual vehicle involved in the incident, which is a green 2011 Subaru Outback with Colorado license plate CKI B02.

The vehicle is believed to have damage to the front end and possibly the windshield, according to DPD.

The driver was described as a white man in his 40s with a bald head and glasses.

A Medina Alert was issued on behalf of DPD through the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911 or DPD at 720-337-1029.

Medina Alerts were signed into law on March 25, 2014, and went into effect on Dec. 30, 2014. They’re named for Jose Medina, a 21-year-old valet driver who was killed by a hit-and-run driver in 2011.

Medina Alerts are issued following hit-and-run crashes where someone is seriously hurt or killed. Law enforcement also must have sufficient information about the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle, such as a license plate number and the vehicle’s make, style and color.

