GREELEY, Colo. — A death investigation is underway after human remains were found inside a charred vehicle in Greeley on Wednesday afternoon, Greeley Police Department Sgt. Joe Tymkowych said.

At about 4:15 p.m., oil workers in the 13100 block of West 29th Street noticed smoke and located a vehicle nearby that was engulfed in flames.

As firefighters worked to put the fire out, they located human remains in a passenger area of the vehicle, Tymkowych said. Investigators are unsure at this time if the incident is suspicious in nature.

Accoridng to Tymkowych, an autopsy is expected to be conducted on Thursday. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is assisting with the investigation.

