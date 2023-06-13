Portion of I-25 in Denver closed due to shooting

The northbound lanes of the interstate are closed between Alameda Boulevard and Eighth Avenue while police investigate a shooting.

DENVER — A portion of northbound Interstate 25 in Denver is closed due to a shooting Tuesday afternoon, the Denver Police Department said.

Police said the shooting happened on northbound I-25 near Eighth Avenue. The northbound lanes of the interstate are closed between Alameda Boulevard and Eighth Avenue while police investigate the shooting.

No other information about the shooting was immediately available.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.



