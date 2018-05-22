An inmate who was scheduled to be released in less than four months escaped on Tuesday by climbing a fence, according to the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Sean Garcia escaped from a Colorado Correctional Center in Golden by climbing the perimeter fence around 8 a.m., the department said.

Garcia was currently serving time for weapons, theft and public peace charges out of Rio Blanco County in northwest Colorado.

His parole eligibility date was Jan. 14, and his mandatory release date was Sept. 2.

Anyone with information on Garcia's whereabouts should call the Colorado Department of Corrections Fugitive Tips line (866) 873-6305, the command center at (719) 226-4001 or local law enforcement.

The Colorado Correctional Center in Golden also goes by the name Camp George West, according to PrisonPro.com, a website that compiles information on U.S. prisons.

The facility is "Level 1," meaning it houses minimum security offenders. It can house up to 150 inmates in a work-camp setting, the PrisonPro website says.

