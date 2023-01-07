16 car thefts, break-ins in church parking lots in Jeffco are under investigation

All the break-ins between May and August happened on Sundays during church services, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday it is investigating a string of car break-ins and thefts in church parking lots in the southern part of the county.

Between May 1 and Aug. 29, there have been 16 break-ins and thefts at 12 churches that all shared similar characteristics.

The sheriff's office shared a map of the churches where the break-ins happened, while adding that investigators have not confirmed they are all related.

The sheriff's office said all 16 break-ins happened between 9 a.m. and noon on Sundays during church service hours. The vehicles were left unlocked with keys in cup holders, or were locked and accessed through a window.

Investigators believe there are two to four suspects but have not been able to develop descriptions.

A black Ford F-150 with an extended cab and chrome band across the tailgate has been linked to four incidents through surveillance video.

The sheriff's office added that Lakewood Police and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office have also seen a prolific number of similar crimes at churches in their jurisdictions.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 303-271-5612.

Anyone with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

