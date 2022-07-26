Suspects in 'heavily damaged' SUV ram patrol car

A man and woman were in the silver Nissan Xterra. Deputies are searching for them near Simms Street and West Coal Mine Avenue.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) are searching for two people who were inside a vehicle that rammed a patrol car.

The incident began when deputies responded to the 6300 block of Robb Way for a report of a suspicious vehicle around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived they found a man and woman inside a silver Nissan Xterra that had heavy damage and was missing two doors.

At some point, the suspects left the parking lot, and as they did they rammed a patrol car, JCSO. No one was hurt.

The agency said in a tweet that there was a heavy law enforcement presence area near South Simms Street and West Coal Mine Avenue as they search for the vehicle.

Deputies were able to locate the Xterra and have information about the suspects. No arrests have been made, according to JCSO.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

