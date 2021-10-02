Officials seek clues in 2002 'John Doe' homicide in Saguache County

Investigators are hoping these digital reconstruction images might help them identify a man whose body was discovered 19 years ago.

COLORADO, USA — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has released new facial reconstruction images of a man only known as "John Doe," whose body was discovered off Colorado State Highway 114 in Saguache County nearly 19 years ago, in hopes of identifying the man.

In October 2002, CBI assisted the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) in the recovery of the remains of an unidentified male found wrapped in a blanket. There was no Identification and no vehicle next to his remains, CBI said.

A coroner’s examination concluded that he was killed and provided the following information:

Male, possibly between 40 and 60 years old.

Between 225-300 lbs. and 6’5” tall.

No tattoos or obvious scars.

The remains were clad in black boxer shorts and a black Harley Davidson T-shirt from Fort Washington, Maryland, CBI said.

“We are hoping the updated digital reconstruction images will result in new information that will lead to the identification of this individual and to help solve this case,” said CBI Deputy Director Chris Schaefer.

Anyone with information on this case or about the victim is asked to contact CBI at 719-647-5999 or SCSO at 719-655-2525.

A forensic artist completed the facial recognition sketches of the victim.

Saguache is located approximately 180 miles southwest of Denver.