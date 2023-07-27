Platteville train crash trial: Officer's 'awareness' of train tracks is key issue in the case

Prosecutors argued Jordan Steinke disregarded the risk, while her defense team says she was unaware of the tracks due to the intense situation.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A Weld County District Court Judge will decide Friday whether to convict a Fort Lupton Police officer who was charged after she placed a handcuffed woman inside a patrol car that was parked on train tracks and then hit by a train.

The trial for Jordan Steinke began Monday, and closing arguments were held Thursday. Steinke waived her right to a jury trial, which means that Judge Timothy Kerns will decide the case.

Steinke is charged with:

Reckless attempted manslaughter

Reckless endangerment

Second-degree assault

Yareni Rios was accused of pointing a gun at another driver during a road rage incident last September. Platteville Police Officer Pablo Vazquez pulled Rios over, and when he did, he parked his patrol car on a set of railroad tracks.

Steinke arrived as backup to assist with the felony traffic stop and eventually placed a handcuffed Rios inside the Platteville patrol car. Not long after, a freight train hit the vehicle with Rios still inside. Rios survived but suffered serious injuries.

"The entire case here hinges on the defendants awareness of the train tracks," said Deputy District Attorney Christopher Jewkes. "And the evidence shows she had to have and did know the train tracks were there under her feet and under that patrol car."

Prosecutors argue that Steinke disregarded the obvious danger. They pointed out two railroad crossing signs that are clearly visible in video footage from the night of the collision. They also noted that Steinke worked in an area where railroad crossings are commonly encountered.

"The most substantial risk on that scene that night was those fixed train tracks on which an 11,000-ton-plus freight train came down, and she consciously disregarded that risk," Jewkes said during closing arguments.

Steinke testified on Wednesday that she chose to place Rios inside that vehicle because it was "closest" and said the placement was "temporary" as law enforcement worked to process the scene.

Her attorneys argued that she was so focused on the potential dangers of the traffic stop that she did not perceive the train tracks.

"A person who is not aware her conduct creates a substantial and unjustifiable risk is simply not acting recklessly, even if she should have been aware," said defense attorney Erin O'Neill. "You Honor cannot hold a defendant if she was actually unaware of a risk even if a reasonable person would have perceived it."

Steinke's defense team also noted that Fort Lupton Police Officer Ryan Thomeczek, who also arrived to assist on the call, said he did not see the tracks.

"Ryan for his part, did not know they were at a railroad track until he saw the train," O'Neill said. "He also cited, the darkness, the tense situation and other factors. Ryan's lack of awareness of the railroad tracks lends credibility to Officer Steinke's experience."

Court will resume at 1:30 p.m. Friday when Kerns is expected to issue his verdict in the case.

Vasquez is charged with eight misdemeanor counts and is due in court next month.