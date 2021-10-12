Lakewood high school teacher facing sexual assault charges

A teacher at Bear Creek High School is on administrative leave after being charged with sexual assault, according to the school.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A teacher at Bear Creek High School in Lakewood is on administrative leave after being charged with sexual assault, according to the school.

Employee Sean Van Portfliet is charged with two counts of sexual assault. The alleged assault happened April 9 at the alleged victim's home in Lakewood, according to an arrest affidavit. The alleged victim was an adult and no minors were involved.

The sheriff's office said Van Portfliet was booked into jail on Aug. 9 and released on bond the next day. He has been on administrative leave since Aug. 9, according to the school.

The school said Van Portfliet has been employed with Jeffco Public Schools since August 2013. According to his bio on the school's website, he has taught 9th and 10th grade English, American Government, Modern US History and World History at the school.

