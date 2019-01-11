DENVER — A man has been sentenced to nearly nine years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine and heroin out of his Lakewood apartment, a release from the United States Department of Justice said.

Troy Andrew Lujan, 37, sold about one ounce of each drug per day, according to evidence presented at trial. The release said he had about 20 regular customers.

On Oct. 24, 2017, the release said a confidential informant met Lujan at his apartment and bought half an ounce of methamphetamine and half an ounce of heroin for $950. The transaction was video and audio recorded.

Police said Lujan is a member of the criminal street gang, the East Side Oldies and is a five-time felon.

He was convicted on May 14.

Lujan will spend 105 months in federal prison followed by five years on supervised release.

