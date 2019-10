LAKEWOOD, Colorado — Lakewood Police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Friday night.

The shooting happened in the 6200 block of West Colfax Avenue near Jay Street.

Both directions of Colfax are closed between Ingalls and Kendall Streets.

There's no word on the victim's condition.

Police have not yet released information on a possible suspect or suspects.

We'll update this breaking story as information is released by authorities.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Investigations from 9Wants to Know