Man killed after shooting involving Larimer County deputies

Deputies stopped the suspect, who was armed with a rifle, near Crossroads Boulevard and Centerra Parkway, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOVELAND, Colo. — The Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is investigating a deadly shooting involving Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) deputies Monday morning.

At about 12:18 a.m., LCSO deputies attempted to stop a vehicle near Highway 56 and Interstate 25 in Berthoud, according to LCSO. The vehicle did not stop and continued northbound on I-25, LCSO said.

An LCSO deputy performed a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT Maneuver) near Crossroads Boulevard and Centerra Parkway which stopped the vehicle, LCSO said.

The sole occupant of the vehicle, a man, was armed with a rifle and deputies fired their weapons at him, according to LCSO. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Fort Collins Police Services at 970-416-2825 or tipsline@fcgov.com.

Fort Collins Police Services will be leading the investigation into the shooting.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.