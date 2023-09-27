Northern Colorado church vandalized with anti-Mormon graffiti

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office investigators asked the community for information about the vandalism that occurred at a house of worship.

BERTHOUD, Colo. — Investigators are asking for information after someone spray-painted the parking lot of a northern Colorado church.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said it was notified Wednesday morning about spray paint applied to the parking lot of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Berthoud.

The sheriff's office said the graffiti depicted phallic images, obscene language and anti-Mormon sentiments. A vehicle parked at a house across the street was also spray-painted overnight.

“Defacing sacred spaces is a heinous act. This is a place that’s deeply meaningful for people in our community, and violating the sanctity of any spiritual home is unacceptable,” said Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen. “We will not tolerate this kind of hate in Larimer County. Our investigations team is working diligently to find out who did this.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Investigator Ryan Gebhardt at 970-498-5586.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or stopcriminals.org.

