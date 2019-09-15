FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A 28-year-old man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of punching vehicles and barricading himself inside a home he allegedly broke into at the 2300 block of County Road 38E in Fort Collins.

Deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene and could hear the suspect making noises inside the home.

Authorities contacted the resident of the home who informed them that no one was supposed to be inside the residence. During the incident, authorities evacuated several surrounding homes as a precaution.

The suspect, who was identified as 27-year-old Brandon Oeller, was eventually subdued by a K9 after SWAT entered the home at about 8:32 p.m.

He was taken into custody without further incident.

Oeller was transported to a local hospital after sustaining injuries while breaking into the house and from the K9 bite.

He was later booked into Larimer County Jail and faces several charges that include first-degree burglary and resisting arrest.

