AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora man is suspected of fatally hitting his brother with a pickup truck Tuesday evening in the 22600 block of Heritage Parkway.

Aurora Police said a 2014 Dodge truck was heading east on Heritage Parkway when it went off the road and drove into a park bench and trees. The crash led to the death of 60-year-old Dale Fabricius, who might have been walking down a sidewalk when he was hit.

Police said they arrested the driver, Lee Fabricius, 50, whom they identified as the brother of the victim.

Alcohol consumption could have been a factor in the crash but that had not been confirmed, police said.

Lee Fabricius was booked into the Aurora Municipal Jail on a vehicular homicide charge and was due in court on Monday.

The charge of vehicular homicide could change as the investigation continues, police said in consultation with the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

