ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Adams County on Monday afternoon.

In a tweet, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies responded to two different crime scenes related to the shooting. Police said the shooting itself occurred in the Monaco Boulevard area, but haven’t elaborated beyond that.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital with a non life-threatening gunshot wound injury.

No other details surrounding the shooting have been released.

9NEWS will update this story as more details are made available.

