DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A Commerce City man was arrested Monday after an early-morning crash involving a car and a motorcycle that left one man dead, Douglas County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Around 6:20 a.m. dispatch received multiple calls about a crash at the intersection of County Line and Piney Lake roads where a car had struck a motorcycle, the release says.

As deputies were responding to the scene, the driver of the car left the scene on foot. An adult male who was riding the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

As the deputies were investigating the crash, the driver of the car came back to the scene. Manuel Frias-Cabrera, 29, was taken into custody, and will be transported to the Douglas County Detention Facility where he will be booked in on the below charges:

F3 Vehicular Homicide

F3 Failed to remain at the scene after accident

F4 Unlawful possession of a controlled substance

MT1 Careless driving resulting in death

Frias-Cabrera is being held on $50,000 bond.

The Douglas County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the victim and the official cause of death.

While this is still an open and active investigation, the release says, investigators believe drugs and/or alcohol may have been a factor.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS