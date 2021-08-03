Man who shot, injured Cherry Hills Village Police officer pleads guilty

Angelo Alston pleaded guilty to attempted murder and other counts in the 2018 shooting of Officer Cory Sack.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A suspect in the 2018 shooting of a Cherry Hills Village police officer pleaded guilty on Monday to four counts in the case, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Angelo Alston, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, was charged as an adult in the case. He was accused of shooting Officer Cory Sack during a home invasion on Aug. 20, 2018.

He was originally charged with 32 counts. On Monday, he pleaded guilty to:

One count of attempted murder of a police officer (Class 2 felony)

Three counts of aggravated robbery (Class 3 felonies)

The other counts were dismissed as part of the plea agreement. Alston faces 20 to 38 years in prison when he is sentenced on Oct. 11, the District Attorney's Office said.

> The video above was from August 2018, when the shooting occurred.

Four teenage suspects were involved in the 2018 confrontation, which happened at a home on Sedgwick Drive near Hampden Avenue and Colorado Boulevard. Sack responded after someone inside the house called 911 and was heard saying “get in your room” and “get in the bathroom now!” before being disconnected, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Investigators later learned that four suspects went inside the home through the unlocked backdoor. Two of them had guns, and police said the people who lived in the house were told to give up their valuables and open a safe in the primary bedroom.

Sack went inside, and that’s when he saw two men, police said. He and the two armed suspects exchanged gunfire.

Officer Cory Sack, who was a seven-year veteran of the Cherry Hills Police Department at the time, was critically wounded in the violent confrontation. Three weeks after he was shot once in each leg during the shootout, he was released from Swedish Medical Center.

This was the first time a Cherry Hills Village police officer was wounded in the line of duty.

