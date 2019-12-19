JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A 33-year-old man who was found guilty of stabbing his girlfriend was sentenced to life in prison, the Jefferson County District Attorney announced Thursday.

Joshua Kamuela Akuila Kane will also not be eligible for parole for the murder of Nicole Lindsey, who was 23 at the time of her death.

Joshua Kane mug

Provided by First Judicial District Attorney's Office

Wheat Ridge Police on July 29 responded to a call at 8776 W. 46th Ave., where they found Lindsey deceased with stab wounds in her abdomen and neck.

Lindsey's neck had also been slashed, the DA said.

Kane had moved into Lindsey's apartment six weeks prior after they spent time together while Lindsey was vacationing in Hawaii in May 2018, according to the DA.

The two also had known each other ahead of then after the DA said they met through a mutual friend in high school and had a friendship on social media.

When Lindsey returned home after her vacation, Kane moved into her apartment "uninvited," the DA said, prompting Lindsey to tell family and friends she "wanted him out."

"This was a senseless and devastating loss of a young woman with a bright future before her,” said DA Pete Weir. “While there is never true solace, our prosecution team and the Wheat Ridge Police Department did an outstanding job in bringing justice for Lindsey and our community."

The jury deliberated for two days following a seven-day trial before returning with a guilty verdict.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS