AURORA, Colo. — A man is dead after a reported shooting on North Kingston Street in Aurora early Wednesday morning, police said.

According to the Aurora Police Department, officers were called to the 1300 block of North Kingston just after midnight due to a reported shooting. A man was laying on the sidewalk, suffering from a gunshot wound, law enforcement said.

The man was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased, Aurora police said. The victim will be identified by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office pending the notification of his next of kin.

According to APD, the Major Crimes/Homicide Unit is looking into the death. Anyone who may have information on this incident is asked to call Detective Todd Fredericksen at 303-739-6106.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible cash reward, please call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

