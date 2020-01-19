COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A man and a teenage boy have been arrested after the windows of more than 100 vehicles were shot out with a pellet gun in Commerce City, according to police.

A release from the Commerce City Police Department (CCPD) said officers began receiving calls at around 7 a.m. Saturday that people living in the south area of the city had the windows of their vehicles shot out by an apparent pellet gun. As they were responding to the calls, more victims began calling in.

CCPD said at around 8 a.m., a witness reported a suspicious vehicle in the 6100 block of Ivanhoe Street. Officers contacted the two people in the vehicle, a 21-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy, and determined they were suspects in the window shooting spree. They also found a pellet gun and ammunition, according to the release.

Police said more than 100 vehicles had been discovered with their windows shot out as of 3 p.m. Police expect there to be even more victims.

The adult suspect has been identified as Tomas Medina. The teen's name is not being released because he is a juvenile. Both were arrested on numerous accounts of criminal mischief, according to the release. Medina also faces a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, the release said.

Police said the general area where the crimes happened is bordered by East 66th Avenue to the north, 60th Avenue to the south, Glencoe Street to the west and Quebec Parkway to the east.