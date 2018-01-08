9Wants to Know has confirmed through multiple sources that the naked intruder who was shot and killed by an Aurora homeowner earlier this week was Dajon Harper, 26, of Aurora.

An Aurora officer also shot and killed the homeowner after police on Monday at around 1:30 a.m. received multiple 911 calls reporting a disturbance. According to a release from Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz, officers encountered “a very chaotic and violent scene,” heard gunfire inside a home at 10609 E. Montview Blvd. and then “encountered an armed adult male.”

An officer opened fire, hitting and killing the man, who has been identified as Richard “Gary” Black Jr., a 73-year-old Army veteran who served in Vietnam, earning a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart. Police also discovered a “deceased adult male intruder” inside Black’s home.

According to court documents, the intruder, Harper, is a known gang member who was released last February from the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Arrest records show Harper’s criminal record starting at 18, with charges that include trespassing, distribution of dangerous drugs and theft.

According to the Denver District Attorney’s office, Harper had pleaded guilty in 2012 to charges of possession of a weapon by a previous offender. He also was convicted of aggravated motor vehicle theft as a juvenile, according to court records.

Harper had also been previously charged with assault in Arapahoe County.

Based on the information provided by the Denver DA’s office, Harper has been on probation multiple times, has faced charges for violating probation and was taken to jail as a result.

According to DOC records, Harper served time from October 2017 through February 2018.

Multiple members of Harper’s family have declined to comment on the situation.

According to Qusair Mohamedbhai, an attorney representing Black’s family, said in an earlier interview that police should not have shot Black because the intruder broke into his home, grabbed Black’s 11-year-old grandson, who was sleeping on a couch, and dragged him to a bathroom, where he attacked him.

Mohamedbhai added that Black and the boy's father tried to pull the attacker off the child, but Black eventually grabbed his gun and shot and killed the intruder.

Black was licensed as a certified public accountant in Colorado from 1999 to 2008.

