Thornton police have asked neighbors in the area of 136th and Madison Street to shelter-in-place due to a SWAT standoff Thursday evening.
The Thornton Police Department got a call of shots fired in a backyard near 136th Avenue and Madison Street just before 5 p.m.
An officer with Thornton PD reportedly saw a person in the backyard of a house with a gun and then saw that person go into a house.
Police said they do not know if anyone else is in the house with them. Officers set up a perimeter around the home and have called in their SWAT unit.
A reverse-911 call went out to nearby residents asking them to shelter-in-place during the standoff.