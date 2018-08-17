Thornton police have asked neighbors in the area of 136th and Madison Street to shelter-in-place due to a SWAT standoff Thursday evening.

The Thornton Police Department got a call of shots fired in a backyard near 136th Avenue and Madison Street just before 5 p.m.

An officer with Thornton PD reportedly saw a person in the backyard of a house with a gun and then saw that person go into a house.

Police said they do not know if anyone else is in the house with them. Officers set up a perimeter around the home and have called in their SWAT unit.

A reverse-911 call went out to nearby residents asking them to shelter-in-place during the standoff.

© 2018 KUSA-TV