WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A police officer was sent to the hospital after being involved in a shooting in Westminster Friday morning.

According to Westminster Police (WPD), they received a call at 7:45 a.m. from a business that was broken into on Monday. Employees told authorities that someone waiting at the bus stop matched the description of the suspect that broke into their business.

As police officers arrived in the area, the suspect started to walk away. Officers spotted him in the area of Wolff Run Park at 76th Avenue and Wolff Street, and the suspect began to run, a spokesperson for WPD said.

Authorities attempted to stop the suspect with a taser but were unsuccessful. This is when the suspect stole a marked police car that had lights and a siren, according to WPD. An officer sustained minor injuries during this incident and was transported to a local hospital.

Police said as the suspect drove away, he used the lights and siren.

Westminster Police spokesperson Sergeant Trevor Materasso said they were able to track the vehicle down with GPS to Heather Place near Zuni Street and US 36, where an officer-involved shooting took place.

The suspect was later taken into custody, police said.

Materasso said these situations are unusual.

"It's absolutely unusual for us," Materasso said. "This happened very quick — about two minutes transpired where the officer trie[d] to get the suspect into custody over Wolff Run Park ... he [was] able to steal a patrol car. It's not very often that you'll see this kind of thing occur."

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS