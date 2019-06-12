AVON, Colo. — A Nevada man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Avon Thursday night.

At about 8:30 p.m., a Colorado State Patrol (CSP) trooper initiated a traffic stop on a U-Haul truck that was headed east on Interstate 70, according to Preston Neill with the City of Avon.

Avon is about 106 driving miles west of Denver.

The U-Haul pulled off the interstate and into the parking lot of a Walgreens store, and a 58-year-old Nevada man exited the vehicle brandishing a firearm, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Responding law enforcement — which included CSP, the Avon Police Department, and the Eagle County Sheriff's Office — are believed to have attempted to negotiate with the man, CBI said in a statement.

CBI said they also are believed to have used less-lethal techniques before the incident ended with shots being fired, striking the man.

The man was taken to the Vail Health Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

CBI said his name is currently being withheld until next of kin is notified.

No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.

CBI and the Fifth Judicial District Attorney's Office will lead the investigation into the incident.

