LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood police said an officer-involved shooting happened about 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Youngfield Street.

John Romero. a spokesperson for the Lakewood Police Department (LPD), said no officers were hurt in the incident.

A suspect was shot, but the suspect's injuries are unknown, Romero said.

There was also a fire at a home in the area but it's unclear if the incidents are related.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

