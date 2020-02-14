ARVADA, Colo. — Arvada police are investigating a Thursday night shooting in the 8100 block of Chase Drive.

Arvada Police Det. David Snelling said they received a call just after 6:30 p.m. about a shooting inside of a home.

Two people have been detained, Snelling said, and police are waiting on a search warrant to enter the scene

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

