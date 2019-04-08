COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A realtor was conducting an open house in Commerce City Sunday morning when a man attempted to rob her, police said in a release.

Commerce City Police said they were called to the 14700 block of East 104th Avenue around 11:30 a.m. That's near the intersection of East 104th Avenue and Chambers Road.

A woman reported that during her open house, a man came into the home and told her to give him some of her things while threatening her with a knife.

She retrieved a handgun and fired one round at the man, a release from Commerce City police says. It's not clear where the woman had the gun.

Police said the man fled the area and they do not know if he was shot.

The woman was brought to the hospital, but she is expected to be okay. Police have not said how she was injured.

Police said they searched for the suspect but he has not been found.

