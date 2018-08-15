LONE TREE — A 29-year-old man has been arrested and faces numerous charges in connection with the kidnapping of a woman from a Lone Tree parking lot Tuesday morning, according to a release from the city.

According to the release from the city, a man pushed a woman into a vehicle in the parking lot at 9374 Willow Street near Park Meadows and then drove off around 6 a.m.

Douglas County deputies arrested Paul E. Nader around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday after they responded to a call about a woman running away from a man and yelling for help in a parking lot at 874 Happy Canyon Road in Castle Pines.

They determined the woman was the victim of the earlier kidnapping in Lone Tree and took Nader into custody.

Nader, a registered sex offender from Colorado Springs, faces multiple charges including first degree kidnapping, sexual assault and aggravated robbery.

A mug shot of Paul Nader from an earlier conviction.

According to the sex offender registry, Nader has convictions for attempted sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust and a conviction for sexual exploitation of a child involving videos. Both convictions are from 2013.

He remains in custody at the Douglas County Jail with bond set at $750,000.

