LONE TREE — A 29-year-old man has been arrested and faces numerous charges in connection with the kidnapping of a woman from a Lone Tree parking lot Tuesday morning, according to a release from the city.
According to the release from the city, a man pushed a woman into a vehicle in the parking lot at 9374 Willow Street near Park Meadows and then drove off around 6 a.m.
Douglas County deputies arrested Paul E. Nader around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday after they responded to a call about a woman running away from a man and yelling for help in a parking lot at 874 Happy Canyon Road in Castle Pines.
They determined the woman was the victim of the earlier kidnapping in Lone Tree and took Nader into custody.
Nader, a registered sex offender from Colorado Springs, faces multiple charges including first degree kidnapping, sexual assault and aggravated robbery.
According to the sex offender registry, Nader has convictions for attempted sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust and a conviction for sexual exploitation of a child involving videos. Both convictions are from 2013.
He remains in custody at the Douglas County Jail with bond set at $750,000.