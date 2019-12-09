LONGMONT, Colo. — A man has been arrested after police say he drove recklessly on an ATV and pointed a rifle at other motorists in Longmont Wednesday evening.

According to a release from the Longmont Police Department, officers were investigating a man, later identified as 21-year-old Augustus Cropp, who was driving recklessly on an ATV in the area of South Hover Street and Nelson Road at around 6:45 p.m. He was pointing a rifle at other drivers, according to police, and he caused at least one accident. No shots were fired.

The release said Cropp drove recklessly through the King Soopers and Target parking lots before abandoning the ATV, then pointed a rifle at a UPS driver in an unsuccessful effort to steal his truck. Cropp then illegally entered a home on Schlagel Street, where he changed into clothes he found in the house, according to the release.

A reverse 911 was sent out to area residents to warn people about Cropp, the release said. Search teams from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office and the Colorado State Patrol came out to help in the search, but they couldn't find him and called off the search at around 9:30 p.m.

Just before midnight, officers learned that a male was inside a bank in the 900 block of South Hover Street. Police said a member of the cleaning crew had found Cropp, who was determined to have been involved in the incidents from that evening.

Cropp was booked at the Boulder County jail on charges including menacing, attempted motor vehicle theft, second-degree burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and arrest warrants from two jurisdictions.

Police later learned Cropp was carrying a BB rifle, not a real gun.

