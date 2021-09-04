Douglas County sheriff providing update on 1985 cold case murder

Roger Dean, 51, was shot and killed on Nov. 1, 1985. His murder has remained unsolved.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock will hold a press conference Friday afternoon on the 1985 murder of 51-year-old Roger Dean.

The news conference is slated for 1 p.m. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office did not say what prompted the news conference or whether an arrest had been made in the case.

Dean was murdered on Nov. 1, 1985, according to Colorado cold case files.

Police said he and his wife were in their home when an intruder held Dean at gunpoint and ultimately shot and killed him.

According to a 2010 report from the Lone Tree Voice, Spurlock was an up-and-coming detective at the time of the crime, and investigators thought that the person responsible for killing Dean knew him and monitored his daily routine.

