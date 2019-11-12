DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A roofing contractor who took tens of thousands of dollars from homeowners for repairs that were never completed pleaded guilty and will have to pay more than $170,000 in restitution, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Aaron Spontaneo pleaded guilty to one count of felony theft and one count of forgery. He received a 4-year deferred judgment, meaning if he successfully completes probation and pays restitution, the conviction will be removed from his record.

If that does not happen, he could serve time in the department of corrections.

A grand jury in October 2016 indicted Spontaneo and his co-defendant on 22 counts. They included 21 counts of theft and one count related to the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act (COCCA).

Between May 29, 2013, and Oct. 4, 2016, the pair solicited business under the company names of Umbrella Roof, AccuHome Renovations, Altitude Renovations and Hybrid Remodeling Concepts, the indictment says.

During that timeframe, the indictment says, they received partial or full payment for repairs from homeowners. Instead of completing repairs, the indictment alleges that the men personally spent funds totaling $142,971.34.

One couple lost more than $29,000; four other victims were defrauded of more than $15,000 each.

In one case, an Aurora couple endorsed their insurance check for more than $9,000 over to Hybrid Roofing, the indictment says. The company removed and replaced the damaged, however, it never passed inspection, according to the indictment, and the couple had to pay another company nearly $7,000 to remove and replace the work done by Hybrid Roofing.

