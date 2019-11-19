DENVER — Denver Police are investigating a barricade situation after a report of shots fired was made Tuesday morning.

According to police, the incident began with shots being fired around 6:30 a.m. in the 900 block of South Perry Street.

Authorities said no one was injured and no more shots have been fired since the initial reporting.

The barricade situation is still ongoing, police said.

Perry Street is located near Kentucky Avenue and Quitman Street in Denver.

