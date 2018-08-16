FREDERICK, Colo. — A law enforcement source has told 9Wants to Know that a missing Frederick woman and her two daughters are dead and that her husband has admitted to killing all three of them.

A man identifying himself as the brother of Shanann Watts posted a message on Facebook late Wednesday night accusing Chris Watts of killing her and their two daughters. And a family friend told 9NEWS late Wednesday family members had told her that Chris Watts, Shanann’s husband, had confessed to killing her and their two daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3.

A law enforcement source familiar with the investigation confirmed those details to 9Wants to Know.

The friend, Lauren Arnold, told 9NEWS that she knew earlier in the day that Chris Watts, 33, had been detained by police. But she wasn’t told until later that the missing mother – who was 15 weeks pregnant – and the girls were believed to be dead.

A noticeable increase in police activity could be seen late Wednesday night at the family’s home in the 2800 block of Saratoga Trail in Frederick’s Wyndham Hill subdivision.

An officer is also supervising the tow of this truck, but we do not know how it is related to the Watts case. #9News pic.twitter.com/kaXtbxTBHO — Katie Eastman (@KatieEastman) August 16, 2018

Frankie Rzucek, who identified himself on his Facebook page as the brother of Shanann Watts, posted a message about 10:10 p.m. that read: “That piece of s--- may he rot in hell. He killed my pregnant sister and my two nieces. Her husband Chris Watts.”

Watts, 34, and her two daughters had been the subject of an intense search since they were reported missing on Monday.

In an interview with 9NEWS on Tuesday, Chris Watts said the disappearance of his wife and daughters was traumatic.

Shannan Watts

Frederick Police Department

"I'm just hoping right now that she's somewhere safe...." he said. "Like, this house is not the same. Last night was traumatic. Last night was - I can't really stay in this house again with nobody here."

Frederick police Sgt. Ian Albert said Shanann Watts and her daughters were reported missing at

1:40 p.m. on Monday by a friend who was concerned that she hadn’t heard from the woman. Police went to the Watts home in the 2800 block of Saratoga Trail in the Wyndham Hill subdivision and couldn't find her, Albert said.

The FBI and Colorado Bureau of Investigation joined the investigation Wednesday.

Among the things that puzzled investigators is that Shanann Watts’ purse and medications for the children were found at her house.

On Tuesday, the trio's disappearance was updated to an "Endangered Missing Alert," because there may also be some medical concerns with the missing children, according to CBI.

In the interview with 9NEWS, Chris Watts glowingly described his girls.

Shannan Watts' two young daughters.

Courtesy Nick and Amanda Thayer

"Celeste. She's just a bottle of energy," he said. "She's – I call her rampage because she's got two speeds: go or she's sleeping. Bella. She's the more calm, cautious, mothering type and she's more like me -- she's more calm."

Neighbors spoke to 9NEWS on Wednesday and were shocked to hear the family was missing.

Mike Hendrickson told 9NEWS he's lived in the Watts' neighborhood almost seven years but would only talk to the Watts in passing.

"She would take the kids to the pool and [Chris Watts] would always take them in a little wagon," he said. "We were always impressed by his doting over them and how much he appeared to love them."

Contact 9NEWS reporter Kevin Vaughan with tips about this or any story: kevin.vaughan@9news.com or 303-871-1862.

9NEWS reporters Sonia Gutierrez and Jordan Chavez and producer Katie Wilcox contributed to this report.

© 2018 KUSA-TV