STEM School shooting suspects' court proceedings delayed due to COVID-19

Alec McKinney and his co-defendant, Devon Erickson, are accused in the shooting that resulted in the death of 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo — Court proceedings for the two STEM School shooting suspects have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sentencing for Alec McKinney, originally scheduled for May 18, has been continued, and the trial for Devon Erickson is now scheduled to begin in September.

> Video above is about the STEM Center for Strength, a new facility that offers help to those impacted by the shooting.

McKinney, the 16-year-old student who was charged as an adult in connection with the deadly May 2019 shooting, pleaded guilty in February to 17 charges:

First-degree murder for the death of Kendrick Castillo

Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder after deliberation

Six counts of attempted murder after deliberation

Attempted murder extreme indifference

Second-degree assault

Conspiracy to commit arson

Conspiracy to commit burglary

Conspiracy to commit criminal mischief

Possession of a weapon on school grounds

Possession of a handgun by a juvenile

Two crime-of-violence sentence enhancers

McKinney and his co-defendant, Erickson, are accused in the shooting at the HIghlands Ranch school that resulted in the death of 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo. Castillo is lauded as a hero for joining other classmates to rush one of the two gunmen.

On Jan. 2, Erickson, now 19, pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against him. The next date in Erickson's case is a motions hearing on Aug. 17 at 9 a.m.